Romanian building materials producer opens new industrial platform

AdePlast, one of the biggest building materials producers in Romania, will open a new industrial platform close to Craiova, in Southern Romania, on a 20-hectare land plot.

The company has invested EUR 22 million in this project, which includes the production facilities, equipment, the auto fleet and logistics.

The company will start the polystyrene factory on this platform in July and the dry plasters factory in August. The two factories will employ 70 people.

AdePlast also plans to continue developing this industrial site in the future, according to the company’s CEO Daniel Stancescu. The company has three other industrial platforms in Romania, at Oradea, Ploiesti and Roman. It produces polystyrene, adhesives and dry mortars, paint and plasters.

AdePlast had a turnover of EUR 92 million in 2017, up by 20% over 2016. The company is controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Marcel Barbut.

