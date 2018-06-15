30 °C
Bucharest
Jun 15, 19:34

Romanian building materials producer opens new industrial platform

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

AdePlast, one of the biggest building materials producers in Romania, will open a new industrial platform close to Craiova, in Southern Romania, on a 20-hectare land plot.

The company has invested EUR 22 million in this project, which includes the production facilities, equipment, the auto fleet and logistics.

The company will start the polystyrene factory on this platform in July and the dry plasters factory in August. The two factories will employ 70 people.

AdePlast also plans to continue developing this industrial site in the future, according to the company’s CEO Daniel Stancescu. The company has three other industrial platforms in Romania, at Oradea, Ploiesti and Roman. It produces polystyrene, adhesives and dry mortars, paint and plasters.

AdePlast had a turnover of EUR 92 million in 2017, up by 20% over 2016. The company is controlled by Romanian entrepreneur Marcel Barbut.

AdePlast buys 20 hectares near Craiova to build new factory

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now