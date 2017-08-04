AdePlast buys 20 hectares near Craiova to build new factory

Construction materials producer Adeplast, owned by Romanian investor Marcel Barbut, has acquired a 20-hectare plot in Isalnita, near Craiova, to build a new factory until next year.

The factory will serve the south of Romania, as well as Bulgaria, Serbia and other countries of the former Yugoslavia, said Marcel Barbut, Adeplast owner. The factory is expected to start deliveries in May 2018. It will be located close to the Ford factory.

In parallel, the company wants to develop a polystyrene production plant in Oradea, Western Romania, on a 2,800-sqm area. Adeplast has already acquired the piece of land, which used to host the former Chimprestor factory. Half of the production will be delivered to Hungary and Austria, Barbut said.

Moreover, the company has also started looking for a piece of land of 4-5 hectares in Cluj-Napoca. The company wants to open there a new production facility to supply polystyrene packaging for factories in the city’s industrial park.

Adeplast produces mortar and plasters, insulation materials, and paints at its factories located in Oradea, Ploiesti, and Roman.

The company recorded a turnover of EUR 75.8 million last year, and a net profit of EUR 5.5 million. In the first half of this year, the company increased its sales by 20% compared to the same period of 2016 while its exports more than doubled.

