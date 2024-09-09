Dutch discounter Action to enter Romanian market

Dutch retailer Action, active in 12 countries, injected EUR 10 million into its newly set up subsidiary in Romania to develop a network of stores that will compete with existing retailers such as Pepco, TEDi, and KIK, Economica.net reported.

The company also launched a portal in Romanian for staff recruitment, but no positions have been added yet. Ziarul Financiar recently reported that the retailer is recruiting for management positions.

The retailer opened 119 stores in H1 this year and reached a total of 2,685 stores in 12 countries at the end of June. More than 17.3 million customers shop every week in Action stores, and sales in 2024 H1 were EUR 6.2 billion, 9% more compared to the same period last year.

There are over 6,000 products on the shelves of Action stores, of which 1,500 are priced below EUR 1, and the average selling price is EUR 2.25. 150 new products are introduced every week.

The company sells everything from toys to crockery, bedding, clothes and cleaning, or personal care products.

(Photo source: Francesco Marzovillo/Dreamstime.com)