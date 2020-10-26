Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Real Estate

New Mercure and ibis Styles hotels to open in Sibiu in 2023

26 October 2020
French group Accor announced that it had signed a management contract with Romanian company Compa SA Sibiu, for the operation of a combo structure of two hotels, under Mercure & ibis Styles brands. The future hotels will be located less than 10 minutes from the historical center of Sibiu, close to the Sub Arini Park, on the site of the former Arsenal factory.

The opening of the two hotels is estimated for 2023.

The newly built Mercure Sibiu Parc Sub Arini will comprise 121 rooms, a ballroom, and four conference rooms of various sizes. The hotel will also offer a restaurant, a lobby bar and lounge, a SPA area with a 100 sqm indoor pool, and a fully equipped gym, accessible to both the hotel guests and locals. A large outdoor parking will also be available on the premises.

Set in a former industrial building, ibis Styles Sibiu Parc Sub Arini will have 72 rooms. In line with the brand's family-friendly philosophy, the new hotel will also offer a kid's area.

"By dynamically expanding our network of hotels, together with our local partners, we are further strengthening our prominent position in Romania, not only in the capital, but also in key regional cities," commented Frank Reul, Eastern Europe Vice-President for Development, Accor.

In his turn, Ioan Deac, General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Compa SA, said: "We have chosen this partnership with Accor as part of our strategy to diversify and reduce dependence on a single industry. We are sure that together with one of the most important operators in the hospitality industry we will be able to create both a new source of income for Compa and a project that we can be proud of and that will bring a real benefit to Sibiu and our communities."

(Photo source: the company)

