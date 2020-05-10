French group Accor opens its first hotel in Timisoara

Photo gallery

French group Accor opened Mercure Timisoara, its first hotel in the western Romania city, on Monday, October 5. The hotel is close to the city's historical and business center. It offers 60 rooms, a rooftop penthouse, a Winestone restaurant with terrace, and a bar.

Mercure Timisoara is the first Romanian hotel and fourth in Europe with BREEAM Outstanding certification – the highest level of classification for green buildings. It is also the first Accor hotel with a special air ventilation facility that monitors and manages humidity, VOC pressure, CO2 level. It permanently replaces the used air with fresh, filtered, and UV disinfected air. Mercure Timisoara is also the first Romanian smart hotel that integrates all processes via phone & tablet, starting with reservation, check-in, mobile access, lights, temperature, curtains control, room service, room status, and online checkout.

Mercure Timisoara is one of several new hotels scheduled to open in the city, which will be a European Capital of Culture in 2023. The hotel's owner is local businessman Ionut Iakub, who has developed several residential projects in Romania and Austria. The investment in this hotel was estimated at EUR 6 million, according to previous reports by Profit.ro.

Accor will also open a 200-room ibis hotel in Timisoara later this year. Romanian investors Marius and Emil Cristescu own the ibis Timisoara hotel.

A Radisson Blu hotel is also scheduled to open in Timisoara next year. The developer is Mulberry Development, a company owned by local businessman Ovidiu Sandor.

(Photo source: the company)