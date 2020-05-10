Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Business
French group Accor opens its first hotel in Timisoara

05 October 2020
French group Accor opened Mercure Timisoara, its first hotel in the western Romania city, on Monday, October 5. The hotel is close to the city's historical and business center. It offers 60 rooms, a rooftop penthouse, a Winestone restaurant with terrace, and a bar.

Mercure Timisoara is the first Romanian hotel and fourth in Europe with BREEAM Outstanding certification – the highest level of classification for green buildings. It is also the first Accor hotel with a special air ventilation facility that monitors and manages humidity, VOC pressure, CO2 level. It permanently replaces the used air with fresh, filtered, and UV disinfected air. Mercure Timisoara is also the first Romanian smart hotel that integrates all processes via phone & tablet, starting with reservation, check-in, mobile access, lights, temperature, curtains control, room service, room status, and online checkout.

Mercure Timisoara is one of several new hotels scheduled to open in the city, which will be a European Capital of Culture in 2023. The hotel's owner is local businessman Ionut Iakub, who has developed several residential projects in Romania and Austria. The investment in this hotel was estimated at EUR 6 million, according to previous reports by Profit.ro.

Accor will also open a 200-room ibis hotel in Timisoara later this year. Romanian investors Marius and Emil Cristescu own the ibis Timisoara hotel.

A Radisson Blu hotel is also scheduled to open in Timisoara next year. The developer is Mulberry Development, a company owned by local businessman Ovidiu Sandor.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Business
