ABB selected to modernize automation systems of Unit 1 of Cernavodă nuclear power plant in Romania

ABB, cited by Economica.net, announced that it has been selected by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor Ansaldo Nucleare to upgrade the control and safety systems of Unit 1 at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant in Romania, supporting the long-term operation of one of the country's main low-carbon energy sources.

The project will support the extension of Unit 1's operating life by another 30 years, helping to ensure the continued delivery of reliable, low-carbon energy to the grid. Nuclear power accounts for approximately 18%-20% of Romania's total electricity production.

The project will replace the existing systems with ABB Ability System 800xA, covering the distributed control system, the emergency stop system applicable to Category B and C functions, as well as cybersecurity solutions, including engineering and testing. ABB's scope of activity also includes the Category A functions of the diesel standby generators, implemented through a combination of conventional hard-wired equipment.

The control and safety systems upgrade will provide a centralised and cyber-secure platform designed to improve operational reliability and support the plant's long-term performance.

Cernavodă currently operates two CANDU-6 nuclear units, with Unit 1 in operation since 1996 and Unit 2 since 2007. ABB systems have been operating at Unit 2 of Cernavodă since 2007.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica)