Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US

15 September 2021
Elrond (EGLD), a fast-growing cryptocurrency that serves the blockchain with the same name, has reached a market capitalization of over USD 5.5 billion after its price almost doubled in the last week, climbing as high as USD 300.

On Wednesday, September 15, EGLD was trading at USD 273 and the total market capitalization was USD 5.3 bln, making it the 33rd most valuable cryptocurrency in the world, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

The strong price increase was supported by Elrond’s push into the United States. Starting Thursday, September 9, US citizens can buy EGLD via credit card directly from the network's Maiar app.

Elrond was created by Romanian Beniamin Mincu and his team of developers from Sibiu, who are looking to create a blockchain that is at the heart of a global, borderless and fully accessible digital economy.

Elrond launched its mainnet in July 2020 but the EGLD price exploded in January-February this year, just before the blockchain launched the Maiar app, which made it much easier to buy or transfer the native cryptocurrency.

In April, Elrond reached USD 240, after which the price dropped to USD 60 in June, and then started a new rally as the crypto market recovered.

Elrond is also working on launching its own decentralized exchange – Maiar Exchange.

 

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Elrond Network Facebook page)

 

