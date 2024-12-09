Politics

Romanian reformist presidential candidate Elena Lasconi criticises repeat of elections 

09 December 2024

President of the reformist Save Romania Union (USR) party Elena Lasconi – who made it to the second round of the presidential elections beside pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu, has harshly and repeatedly criticised the Constitutional Court's decision to repeat the elections.

"The Romanian state trampled on democracy. God, the Romanian people, truth, and the law will prevail. You are leading the country into anarchy. We should have gone ahead with the vote," she said quickly after the Court's ruling. But she maintained the rhetoric, which was toned down by other USR representatives. 

Ironically, Elena Lasconi's position was the same as that of pro-Russian candidate Calin Georgescu.

The Constitutional Court (CCR) on December 6 stopped the second round of the presidential elections scheduled on December 8 and, several days after validating the first round, scrapped the whole process arguing that the non-transparentand illegally funded campaign of one of the candidates breached the equal opportunity principle. The decision can not be challenged. 

Furthermore, Elena Lasconi sent a letter to US president-elect Donald Trump and published it in a post on the X/Facebook platforms. 

"I am not a 'Soros-candidate.' I am of the people, like you. [...] My opponent's candidacy was about putting Romania in Russia's corner," Lasconi's letter reads. She CC'ed the message to Elon Musk as well.

On December 8, Elena Lasconi toned down her rhetoric, accepting CCR's decision in an X/Facebook post. 

"As a candidate for the Presidency, I tried to take a series of steps to assure our allies that, through me, Romania will continue to have the security of the European path and the consolidation of Western and North Atlantic values. It was not and is not about me, but about our future, everyone's. These are really not big words, but the reality we live in," she said. 

However, her position as a candidate for Presidency will probably be reconsidered by USR.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

