RO Govt. approves 5G networks’ security law

Romania's Government approved in its meeting on Thursday, April 15, a draft law that defines new security standards for information and communication infrastructures of national interest and the conditions for developing 5G networks, Hotnews.ro reported.

The Government did not amend the project's text, as proposed for public debates a couple of days earlier, despite criticism from some market players. Communications providers will have to use for their 5G networks only technologies, equipment, and software provided by manufacturers previously authorized by the prime minister's decision, based on the consent of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT), according to the draft bill.

The draft states that the opinion will consider the obligations assumed by the Romanian state towards the European Union and strategic partners to avoid risks previously stipulated in the 5G Memorandum signed by Romania with the US.

Each manufacturer of 5G equipment and software will have to request this authorization from the Ministry of Communications.

The request must certify that the manufacturer cumulatively meets the following conditions: a) is not under the control of a foreign government, in the absence of an independent legal system; b) has a transparent shareholding structure; c) does not have a history of unethical corporate conduct; d) is subject to a legal system that imposes transparent corporate practices.

While the memorandum between Romania and the US doesn’t specifically mention it, the former US ambassador to Romania advocated against Chinese group Huawei’s involvement in Romania’s 5G networks.

(Photo: Thodonal/ Dreamstime)

