Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:12
Social

Romania to add 280 intensive care beds

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Health Ministry is working on making 280 new intensive care beds available in local hospitals over the next 7 to 21 days, health minister Nelu Tătaru said at the beginning of the Government’s meeting on November 18.

“After evaluating every venue […], we will also assess the endowment and staff needs to be able to make these beds available within 7 to 21 days,” Tătaru said.

He also explained that the first results of the evaluation of the local hospitals and their intensive care units would be available at the end of the week. The assessment was started after ten Covid-19 patients died in a fire at the intensive care unit of the Piatra Neamț County Hospital, in northeastern Romania, on November 14.

The minister said every hospital would receive a set of measures to implement after the evaluation.

At the beginning of November, Tătaru said 1,250 intensive care beds were available for Covid-19 patients, up from 740 intensive care beds available at the start of the pandemic.

Romania reported 10,269 coronavirus cases on November 18, while 1,174 Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]
 

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:34
19 November 2020
Politics
RO president promises to rebuild hospitals “immediately after we get majority in Parliament”
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:12
Social

Romania to add 280 intensive care beds

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Health Ministry is working on making 280 new intensive care beds available in local hospitals over the next 7 to 21 days, health minister Nelu Tătaru said at the beginning of the Government’s meeting on November 18.

“After evaluating every venue […], we will also assess the endowment and staff needs to be able to make these beds available within 7 to 21 days,” Tătaru said.

He also explained that the first results of the evaluation of the local hospitals and their intensive care units would be available at the end of the week. The assessment was started after ten Covid-19 patients died in a fire at the intensive care unit of the Piatra Neamț County Hospital, in northeastern Romania, on November 14.

The minister said every hospital would receive a set of measures to implement after the evaluation.

At the beginning of November, Tătaru said 1,250 intensive care beds were available for Covid-19 patients, up from 740 intensive care beds available at the start of the pandemic.

Romania reported 10,269 coronavirus cases on November 18, while 1,174 Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units.

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]
 

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:34
19 November 2020
Politics
RO president promises to rebuild hospitals “immediately after we get majority in Parliament”
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains