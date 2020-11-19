RO president promises to rebuild hospitals “immediately after we get majority in Parliament”

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis announced that the (Liberal) Government would start the reconstruction of the local healthcare system from scratch, "as soon as we have a new majority in Parliament, responsible and fully committed to the good of Romanians."

"I am determined to do what hasn't been done in Romania after 1989, that is, to rebuild the entire health system from square one," president Iohannis said, quoted by Digi24, following another meeting with the representatives of the medical system after ten died in a fire at Piatra Neamt COVID-19 hospital.

The head of the opposition, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu came up again with the proposal for a bipartisan agreement to secure the medical system's development irrespective of the party that wins the elections on December 6, Hotnews.ro reported.

President Iohannis, who is among those invited by Ciolacu to sign the agreement, has not commented on this matter.

The president's meeting with Government and healthcare system representatives on November 18 was dedicated to the medical equipment and electricity networks in public hospitals - the most likely cause of the fire at the Piatra Neamt county hospital.

"First of all, it is necessary to modernize the gas systems, especially for oxygen supply, and electricity networks. Here we found the solution of preparing a well-developed financing program, using European funds, a very valuable and handy resource for the development of the Romanian medical system," President Iohannis said.

Secondly, the Government will redesign the legislative and financial instruments related to the service system and hospital equipment maintenance.

The president said that the health reform laws to be drafted by the Health Ministry would include all these issues.

