Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:34
Politics

RO president promises to rebuild hospitals “immediately after we get majority in Parliament”

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis announced that the (Liberal) Government would start the reconstruction of the local healthcare system from scratch, "as soon as we have a new majority in Parliament, responsible and fully committed to the good of Romanians."

"I am determined to do what hasn't been done in Romania after 1989, that is, to rebuild the entire health system from square one," president Iohannis said, quoted by Digi24, following another meeting with the representatives of the medical system after ten died in a fire at Piatra Neamt COVID-19 hospital.

The head of the opposition, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu came up again with the proposal for a bipartisan agreement to secure the medical system's development irrespective of the party that wins the elections on December 6, Hotnews.ro reported.

President Iohannis, who is among those invited by Ciolacu to sign the agreement, has not commented on this matter.

The president's meeting with Government and healthcare system representatives on November 18 was dedicated to the medical equipment and electricity networks in public hospitals - the most likely cause of the fire at the Piatra Neamt county hospital.

"First of all, it is necessary to modernize the gas systems, especially for oxygen supply, and electricity networks. Here we found the solution of preparing a well-developed financing program, using European funds, a very valuable and handy resource for the development of the Romanian medical system," President Iohannis said.

Secondly, the Government will redesign the legislative and financial instruments related to the service system and hospital equipment maintenance.

The president said that the health reform laws to be drafted by the Health Ministry would include all these issues.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 14:09
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:34
Politics

RO president promises to rebuild hospitals “immediately after we get majority in Parliament”

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis announced that the (Liberal) Government would start the reconstruction of the local healthcare system from scratch, "as soon as we have a new majority in Parliament, responsible and fully committed to the good of Romanians."

"I am determined to do what hasn't been done in Romania after 1989, that is, to rebuild the entire health system from square one," president Iohannis said, quoted by Digi24, following another meeting with the representatives of the medical system after ten died in a fire at Piatra Neamt COVID-19 hospital.

The head of the opposition, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu came up again with the proposal for a bipartisan agreement to secure the medical system's development irrespective of the party that wins the elections on December 6, Hotnews.ro reported.

President Iohannis, who is among those invited by Ciolacu to sign the agreement, has not commented on this matter.

The president's meeting with Government and healthcare system representatives on November 18 was dedicated to the medical equipment and electricity networks in public hospitals - the most likely cause of the fire at the Piatra Neamt county hospital.

"First of all, it is necessary to modernize the gas systems, especially for oxygen supply, and electricity networks. Here we found the solution of preparing a well-developed financing program, using European funds, a very valuable and handy resource for the development of the Romanian medical system," President Iohannis said.

Secondly, the Government will redesign the legislative and financial instruments related to the service system and hospital equipment maintenance.

The president said that the health reform laws to be drafted by the Health Ministry would include all these issues.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Sun, 11/15/2020 - 14:09
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains