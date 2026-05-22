143 years since the birth of scientist Dimitrie Leonida and Night of Museums celebrated on May 23rd at the National Technical Museum

News from Companies

Electrica Group and the Electrica Foundation announce a special weekend dedicated to technology, history, and the future of energy. On Saturday, May 23rd, the "Prof. Ing. Dimitrie Leonida" National Technical Museum opens its doors from 10:00 AM until midnight, in a series of events marking both 143 years since the birth of the museum's founder, Dimitrie Leonida, and the Night of Museums.

Alexandru Chiriță, CEO Electrica: "Dimitrie Leonida did not just build a museum. He built an idea of what a Romania that understands technology and has the courage to move forward looks like. Today, energy no longer means just infrastructure. It means education, innovation, and the capacity of a generation to create more than it received. That is why this museum matters. It is the place where children and young people can see how progress begins: from an idea, from an experiment, from the desire to change something. If we want a strong energy future, we must offer new generations access to knowledge, technology, and landmarks that inspire."

Located in Carol I Park in Bucharest, the museum will have extended hours, from 10:00 to 24:00, and will host interactive activities dedicated to audiences of all ages.



Between 14:30 and 15:00, in the screening room, children can participate in an interactive show about static electricity, built around practical experiments and electrical phenomena explained in an accessible way.



Starting at 18:00, the Renaissance Robotics team will bring the Artemis robot, awarded in profile competitions, to the museum. Visitors will be able to interact with both the robot and the young people who built it, in a dialogue about technology, creativity, and new directions of innovation.



Throughout the day, the public will have access to multimedia screenings and documentaries dedicated to the legacy of Dimitrie Leonida. In the temporary exhibition hall on the ground floor, interactive projections dedicated to the museum's founder will run, and in the screening hall, a documentary specially created for this event will be presented, following the journey and contribution of the Leonida family to the technical and educational development of Romania.



Admission is free starting at 18:00, during the interval dedicated to the Night of Museums.



Visitors are invited to discover the historical wing of the museum, reopened on March 28, 2026, by the Electrica Group and the Electrica Foundation, after 40 years of being closed to the public. The new exhibition route takes place on two levels and includes eight museum sections dedicated to aviation, hydraulics, printing machines, calculating machines, navigation, telecommunications, telephony, and lighting.

"The reopening of this wing of the museum has shown how much community involvement can mean. Each project supported by the Electrica Foundation is based on the same idea: to transform people's contributions into initiatives that leave something valuable behind. The National Technical Museum is today a living space, the place where children and young people can discover the history of technology in an interactive and accessible way. This weekend, we want to bring even more people close to the Romanian technical heritage and the stories that built the modernization of Romania," declared Marilena Nedelcu, President of the Electrica Foundation.

The visiting experience combines technical heritage with interactive digital tools. The exhibits are integrated into a modern concept, which includes interactive tables and tablets, as well as digital content adapted for three age categories, in Romanian and English.



The public can discover some of the most valuable pieces of Romanian technical heritage, such as: the "Cifa 102", "Marica", and "Dacic 1" computers, the Ciuperceni mill from 1850, the Pelton turbine driven by the Ganz motor, the "GAUMONT PARIS" projection apparatus brought by King Carol I for the theater and cinema hall at Peleș Castle, but also the pirogue from a single tree trunk, dated from the 17th century.



Electrica Group is a key player in Romania’s electricity distribution, supply, and generation market, as well as one of the country’s leading providers of energy services.



The Group serves 4 million users, covering 18 counties across three geographical areas for electricity distribution (Northern Transylvania, Southern Transylvania, and Northern Muntenia), while providing electricity supply, maintenance, and energy services nationwide.



Since July 2014, Electrica, the Group’s holding company, has been listed on the Bucharest and London Stock Exchanges, with a majority private shareholding. Through its listed parent company, it is the only Romanian energy group that operates in an integrated manner across the electricity distribution, supply, and generation sectors.



More information is available at www.electrica.ro.



*This is a press release.