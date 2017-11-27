10 years in the EU: The advantages and disadvantages, as seen by Romanians

Ten years after accession, most Romanians continue to trust the European Union (57%), while 54% believe their voice is heard in the EU, according to an opinion poll presented on Monday, November 27, by the representation of the European Commission in Romania. However, the Romanians see both advantages and disadvantages in being a Member State of the EU.

The main advantages include finding a job in a Member State (35%), the access to more goods or markets (33%), and the positive impact of European funds on the region in which they live (30%). Also, the fact that they travel more often to EU countries represents an advantage for 29% of respondents while 28% see the implementation of EU rules and standards as being a good thing.

Other advantages in Romanians’ opinion: a better security of the country (26%), equal opportunities with other European citizens to study in an EU country (24%), gaining confidence (23%) and better infrastructure in Romania (21%).

Some of the European Union’s advantages include good relations between Member States (indicated by 48% of respondents), the respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law (46%), EU’s capacity to promote peace and democracy beyond its borders (41%), the EU’s economic, industrial and commercial power (35%), and the food safety and quality in Europe (34%).

However, when it comes to what the Romanians are worried about, the declining purchasing power due to rising prices comes first for 67% of respondents, followed by the purchase of land by foreigners (57%), the migration of Romanian specialists to other EU countries – also known as brain drain (56%), the fact that the Romanians don’t have equal rights on the EU labor market (53%), the drug and human trafficking (53%), the fact that Romanian companies risk being shut down due to massive imports (52%), and the terrorist threat (49%). Migrants from outside the EU, the competition created by European products that leads to lower prices for Romanian products, double standards for food, and the tense relationship between the EU and Russia are also on the list of disadvantages.

The poll also reveals that 49% of Romanians strongly or partially agree that Romania’s economy has become more stable after the country joined the EU. Meanwhile, the share of those who don’t agree with this statement amounts to 41%. About 38% of respondents agree that Romania has become more stable politically, while more than half disagrees with this statement.

Most Romanians, namely 58%, believe that Romania’s accession to the Schengen area is a good idea while 24% are against it, and 46% think that Romania should adopt the euro, compared to 41% who are against it. However, the same poll reveals that 39% of respondents believe that Romania will never join the Schengen area and 36% think that this will happen in more than two years. Also, 47% believe that Romania still needs more than two years to adopt the euro, and 28% think that the country will never adopt the European currency.

The poll was carried out on more than 1,000 adult Romanians between October 10 and November 3. Find the full opinion poll here (in Romanian).

Irina Marica, [email protected]