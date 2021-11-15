Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Business

Zdenek Romanek to replace Steven van Groningen as CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania

15 November 2021
Zdenek Romanek, a banker with more than 20 years of experience in financial services and management advisory, was nominated to take over as the new CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Romania starting February 1, 2022. He will replace Steven van Groningen, who concludes his mandate after 20 years as the Bank’s CEO, and will ensure the Bank’s management during the transition period.

According to a press release, Zdenek Romanek’s appointment is currently pending approval from the National Bank of Romania.

“I am convinced that Zdenek Romanek will continue, together with the management team, the Bank’s successful course on the local market in the digital era. I am thankful to the entire Raiffeisen team for the most interesting 20 years in my professional career,” said Steven van Groningen, President & CEO of Raiffeisen Bank.

Steven van Groningen joined Raiffeisen Bank’s team in 2001 after the Austrian group Raiffeisen took over Banca Agricola - a state bank in the process of restructuring. He led the integration process of the group with the local subsidiary and, subsequently, the turnaround of the new Bank. In 2013, Raiffeisen Bank also took over and integrated the retail portfolio of the local Citibank subsidiary.

“On behalf of the RBI Management Board, I sincerely thank Steven van Groningen for his great dedication and achievements. Under his leadership and guidance, the Bank’s staff succeeded in making Raiffeisen one of the country’s top banks,” said RBI CEO Johann Strobl.

Zdenek Romanek is a banker with more than 20 years of experience in financial services (banking, insurance investments) and management advisory, with wide international exposure, in both Central and Eastern Europe, the United States and Asia (Singapore and Hong Kong). During the past six years, he was a Member of the Board and Chief Retail Officer at Slovenska Sporitelna, headed the Bank’s digital transformation and participated in Erste Group’s digital strategy and transformation, and led Erste Group’s bancassurance business.

(Photo source: Raiffeisen Bank)

