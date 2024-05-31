Business

Polish retailer Żabka prepares launch of first five stores in Bucharest

31 May 2024

Polish retailer Żabka transferred EUR 20 million to its Romanian subsidiary, which is preparing the launch of its first five stores in central parts of Bucharest, part of a larger 200-store plan for this year, according to Profit.ro.

Romania’s competition authority cleared the takeover of local distribution company DRIM Daniel Distributie FMCG by Polish convenience retailer Żabka, which plans to open some 200 outlets in the local market by the end of the year.

The Polish group will first bring the Froo chain to the Romanian market, to be followed by the Nano chain of “autonomous” or unmanned (no cash registers or attendants) stores. 

Żabka is owned by Luxembourg-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, which took it over from Mid Europa Partners in 2017. With over 10,000 stores, home deliveries, digital solutions, and more than 3 million customers served daily, it is one of the leaders of modern convenience retail in Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tomasz Smigla/Dreamstime.com)

