Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/06/2021 - 11:53
Culture

Bucharest's Athenaeum to host Christmas music concert this week

06 December 2021
A concert of Christmas music is scheduled to take place at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest this week, on December 8.

The concert is delivered by the Preludiu chamber music choir and the Romanian Youth Orchestra, conducted by Andrei Stănculescu. Soprano Diana Alexe, mezzo-soprano Ştefania Chiţulescu, contralto Andreea Iftimescu, tenor Andrei Lazăr, and baritone Jinxin Chen are the soloists. 

The program includes Camille Saint-Saëns’ Christmas Oratorio, works by Richard Oschanitzky, Gheorghe Cucu, Alexandru Paşcanu, Valentin Teodorian, Paul Constantinescu, and Christmas songs such as Le Roi des cieux, Noël Nouvelet, and Cantique de Noël. The program is available here.

“This concert is my debut on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum, an honor and an immense responsibility for any Romanian musician and not only. Fortunately, I have with me two extraordinary ensembles I know, and I have worked with before. None of them needs an introduction, but I want to say that it rarely happens for two groups of such level to be under one roof, in this case, the National Art Center Romanian Youth,” conductor Andrei Stănculescu commented.

(Photo: Mitzobs | Dreamstime.com)

24 November 2021
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
24 November 2021
Going out options in Bucharest and the country this holiday season
