World traditions, culture and gastronomy at Embassies Festival in Bucharest

The third edition of the Embassies Festival takes place between September 7 and September 10 in several locations in Bucharest.

The event, held under the One World headline, brings together a host of events displaying the cultural richness of 35 countries from 6 continents. The events cover film screenings, exhibitions, world music and dance performances, workshops, and gastronomy events, among others.

The films and documentaries will be screened at Cinema Pro, the One World main exhibition and the conferences of the festival will be held at the Grand Hotel du Boulevard, while the World Music, Craft & Bazaar part of the program is held in Titan Park, at the Liviu Rebreanu (World Globe) entrance.

The program of the festival is being updated here.

(Photo source: Festivalul Ambasadelor Facebook Page)