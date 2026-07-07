Report: Battery storage profitability in Romania among the highest in Europe

Romania offers one of the most attractive markets in Europe for battery energy storage systems - BESS, with potential revenues ranking fourth on the continent, according to a study by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) cited by Economica.net.

Based on electricity market prices across Europe, the study estimates that battery storage systems in Romania can generate average revenues of EUR 792 per MW per day, behind only Hungary (EUR 800), Bulgaria (EUR 798) and Greece (EUR 797).

At the European level, ENTSO-E estimates average revenues of at least EUR 215 per MW per day, while several markets offer earning opportunities exceeding EUR 600 per MW per day, particularly those characterised by higher day-ahead electricity prices.

The report notes that battery storage increases system efficiency by allowing electricity to be stored when prices are low and discharged during periods of peak demand and higher market prices.

The findings reinforce Romania's attractiveness for investors as the country continues to expand its storage capacity.

According to the latest data published by transmission system operator Transelectrica, Romania had 878 MW of installed battery storage capacity and 1,630 MWh of energy storage capacity as of June 20.

Although the figures remain modest relative to the needs of Romania's power system and below storage levels in neighbouring Bulgaria, deployment has accelerated rapidly.

Romania added around 500 MWh of battery storage capacity in just two months, up from approximately 1,100 MWh recorded earlier this year, following the commissioning of several large-scale battery storage projects.

The rapid expansion comes as battery storage is increasingly viewed as a key element for integrating renewable energy sources into the national electricity system and improving grid flexibility.

iulian@romania-insider.com