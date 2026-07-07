Romania keeps rules unchanged for Rabla 2026 car scrappage program

The Romanian Environment Ministry will launch the 2026 Rabla car scrappage program for individuals under the same rules applied during the 2025 session, postponing planned changes to vehicle eligibility criteria. The ministry said the decision will allow the program to start without further delays while work continues on introducing new rules for future editions.

Acting environment minister Diana Buzoianu said the ministry had proposed a new order, but feedback from some public authorities indicated they would need several more months to assess the planned changes.

“At this point, the most responsible decision is not to prolong the uncertainty. Any further delay would directly affect beneficiaries, delay purchasing decisions, and place additional pressure on the automotive market," Buzoianu said.

The ministry added that clarifications received from the European Commission showed that introducing new eligibility criteria related to the geographical origin of eligible vehicles would require additional procedures at the European level, delaying the launch of the program by at least three months.

As a result, the ministry decided to keep the rules used during the last Rabla session for individuals in 2025 while pursuing the necessary European procedures to introduce the new criteria for the 2027 edition.

The budget for the Rabla 2026 program for individuals will remain RON 300 million.

The value of the eco-vouchers will also remain unchanged. Buyers of new fully electric or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles will receive RON 18,500, while those purchasing plug-in hybrid vehicles or electric motorcycles will be eligible for RON 15,000.

The voucher will amount to RON 12,000 for hybrid vehicles and RON 10,000 for vehicles with conventional internal combustion engines, including LPG/CNG models, as well as motorcycles.

According to minister Diana Buzoianu, the Rabla 2026 program for individual applicants will be launched at the end of this month.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com