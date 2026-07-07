Romania co-leads global anti-human trafficking operation across 59 countries, over 2,000 victims identified

Romania co-led a global operation against human trafficking spanning 59 countries that resulted in more than 1,000 arrests and the identification of over 2,000 victims and potential victims, Europol announced. The five-day operation targeted trafficking for sexual exploitation, forced criminality, and forced begging, with a particular focus on child victims.

Operation GLOBAL CHAIN took place between June 8 and 12 under the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats (EMPACT), with Austria serving as the action leader and Romania as co-leader. Europol, INTERPOL, and Frontex coordinated and supported the operation.

More than 40,000 officers from law enforcement, border guards, labor inspectorates, tax authorities, and customs agencies participated in the operation across five continents.

According to Europol, authorities arrested 1,024 people, including 334 suspected of human trafficking, while identifying another 201 trafficking suspects. Investigators also identified 2,070 victims and potential victims, including 1,908 adults and 162 minors, and opened 465 new investigations. They also uncovered 80 cases of document fraud.

“Investigative results indicate that the vast majority of victims are female and adult, with 64.2% trafficked for sexual exploitation (20.9% forced criminality, 11.3% forced labour, 1.5% forced begging, 2.1% other forms). The percentage of underage victims trafficked for sexual exploitation is even higher, with 86.4% (6.2% forced labour, 3% forced begging, around 0.6% forced criminal activity such as pickpocketing, 3.8% other forms). In many of these cases, the safeguarding of victims can be challenging, as they are often exploited by family members,” reads the press release.

According to the same source, many victims had been trafficked across borders and even continents, highlighting the increasingly global nature of human trafficking networks. Potential victims came from 45 countries, with the largest groups originating from Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Nepal, and Moldova.

During the operation, officers checked more than 565,000 people, over 360,000 identity documents, nearly 141,000 vehicles, more than 20,000 locations, and over 6,100 flights and vessels.

Romania also contributed operationally beyond its coordinating role. Europol said a Romanian team of human trafficking specialists worked alongside German authorities in Frankfurt to support investigations and identify victims.

The operation included coordinated actions in countries including Belgium, France, Portugal, Moldova, Ukraine, Costa Rica, Iceland, and the United States, where authorities dismantled trafficking networks, rescued victims, and seized cash, vehicles, and other assets.

In preparation for the operation, Europol and INTERPOL organized an international online hackathon involving 32 countries to identify online trafficking activity. The initiative led to the identification of 252 potential victims, 80 suspected traffickers, and the launch of 19 new international investigations.

Europol said the operation underscored the need for global cooperation as criminal groups increasingly use online platforms to recruit, advertise, control and exploit victims across international borders.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Europol)