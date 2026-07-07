Roughly 74.8% of high school students who sat the national Baccalaureate exam in the July session passed, slightly higher than in 2025, when it was 74.3%, according to the results of the written exams published on Tuesday, July 7, by the Ministry of Education.

Overall, a total of 94,345 candidates passed, including 4,082 from previous graduating classes, out of the 126,169 who sat the exam. For the current graduating class, the pass rate is 79.7%, while for graduates from previous years, the pass rate stands at 31.7%.

The best result was recorded in Cluj, where the pass rate reached 89.9%. The county was the national leader in last year’s session as well. Cluj was followed by Brașov (86.2%), Alba (85.5%), Brăila (85.1%), and Iași (84.8%).

A high result was also recorded in the municipality of Bucharest, where the pass rate was 84.4%. Within the capital, the highest percentages were recorded in districts 2 (87.9%) and 1 (87%).

The lowest pass rate was recorded in Ilfov, at 63.4%. Weak results were mainly recorded in counties in southern Romania (Mehedinți - 66.3%, Călărași - 68.2%, Giurgiu - 69.2%).

The results do not include appeals, which may change the final percentage to some degree.

Perfect 10s and appeals

No fewer than 45 students achieved a final average of 10 after the written exams. The highest number of perfect scores (10s) was obtained in Mathematics (2,289) and Logic and Argumentation. Around 450 students obtained the perfect score in Romanian language and literature, and over 1,250 did so in history.

A total of 16,217 students from all graduating classes obtained average scores between 9.00 and 9.49. Around 4,685 candidates were absent, and 67 candidates were disqualified.

Appeals may be submitted on Tuesday, July 7, between 2 PM and 6 PM, as well as on July 8 and 9.

Candidates may request to view their own exam paper(s) after the initial results are published in accordance with the procedure established by the National Baccalaureate Commission. When viewing the exam paper(s), a minor candidate must be accompanied by a parent or legal representative.

Submitting an appeal is not conditional upon viewing the exam paper(s). Likewise, viewing the exam paper(s) does not oblige the candidate to submit an appeal.

"To those who did not manage to pass, I have a simple message: DO NOT GIVE UP! You are not at the end of the road. The Baccalaureate also has an autumn session, and you will have another chance. Use the weeks ahead to prepare, register for the August session, and return with confidence. One result does not define you, but perseverance can define your future! I wish everyone the best of luck!" said interim education minister Mihai Dimian.

To pass the Baccalaureate, a candidate must take all written exams and obtain a grade of at least 5 on each. Moreover, the student must obtain an average grade of 6 in the written exams.

radu@romania-insider.com

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