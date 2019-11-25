Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 11/25/2019 - 13:25
Sports
World Ski Awards names Romania's best ski resort of 2019
25 November 2019
Sinaia, a mountain resort some 140 km north of Bucharest, was named Romania's Best Ski Resort 2019 at the World Ski Awards, an event held this past weekend in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

It is the third consecutive year that Sinaia wins the award, Maria Floricică, manager of Sinaia Urban Transport, the local council company administering the ski domain of the resort, explained.

The other nominees from Romania for the 2019 title were Arena Platos Paltinis, Azuga, Poiana Brașov, Predeal, Ranca, Straja, Vatra Dornei, and Vidra Transalpina.

The Val Thorens resort in France was named the best ski resort in the world, while Laax, in Switzerland, took home the award for the best resort for freestyle winter sports. Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley in the United States was named the best ski hotel of 2019.

In Bulgaria, Bansko was named the best ski resort.

The full list of the 2019 winners is available here.

World Ski Awards is a global initiative to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in the ski hospitality industry. It is the sister organisation of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 26th anniversary. Launched in 2013, World Ski Awards “aims to drive up standards within the ski tourism industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.” Votes are cast by professionals working within the ski industry and by the public, online at the World Ski Awards website.

(Photo: Catalina Panait/ Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
Normal

