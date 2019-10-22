Northern Romania town plans EUR 15.6 mln Olympic ski slope

The association formed by Yanis Nord (Romania) and Technoalpin (Italy) has won the tender to build a ski lift, an Olympic ski slope and modern parking facilities close to the northern Romanian town Borșa, in the Maramures region, Profit.ro reported.

The association was the sole bidder. The contract was signed for a price of RON 74.3 million (EUR 15.6 mln, marginally below the target price) excluding VAT and the works should be completed within 20 months.

The new ski slope will have snow cannons and a lighting system. The resort might host again international ski competitions.

In May this year, Borşa City Hall announced that it received a funding of over EUR 20 mln from the Ministry of Tourism for the construction of a ski lift and an Olympic ski slope, which will be the first of its kind in Romania.

“The project refers to an 8-seater cable car and an Olympic-sized ski slope, with a length of 2,850 meters, a transport capacity of 1,800 people per hour, equipped with artificial snow, night training as well as for organizing night competitions. We hope that, starting in 2021, the most beautiful slope in the country will be sketched in Borşa,” declared the mayor of Borșa, Sorin Timiș, in a statement in May.

(Photo: Pixabay)

