World Class buys another fitness club in Bucharest

World Class Romania, the biggest fitness and wellness club operator in Romania, has bought the Titan Fitness club in Bucharest.

The club is located in the Titan Galleries, close to the Titan Park. The club will be rebranded as World Class Titan Park. It will have a surface of close to 3,000 sqm and some 1,200 active members.

After this new purchase, the World Class network in Romania reached 31 clubs and almost 60,000 members. The company also plans to open three new clubs this year.

World Class Romania is controlled by Polish private equity fund Resource Partners.

[email protected]