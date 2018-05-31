29 °C
Bucharest
May 31, 16:44

World Class buys another fitness club in Bucharest

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

World Class Romania, the biggest fitness and wellness club operator in Romania, has bought the Titan Fitness club in Bucharest.

The club is located in the Titan Galleries, close to the Titan Park. The club will be rebranded as World Class Titan Park. It will have a surface of close to 3,000 sqm and some 1,200 active members.

After this new purchase, the World Class network in Romania reached 31 clubs and almost 60,000 members. The company also plans to open three new clubs this year.

World Class Romania is controlled by Polish private equity fund Resource Partners.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now