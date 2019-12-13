Fitness network World Class opens its 30th club in Bucharest

World Class, the market leader in Romania’s wellness industry, opened on Thursday, December 12, its 30th club in Bucharest.

The new health and fitness club is located in Expo Park, a new office campus in northern Bucharest, close to the 1 Mai subway station.

“We are today celebrating the opening of our 30th World Class club in Bucharest and the 39th in Romania. This is a milestone for our movement, which is growing in a good and healthy way,” said Kent Orrgren, CEO World Class.

World Class Expo Park is a Bronze category club that covers an area of 1,480 sqm that includes a functional training area, aerobics studio, cycling studio and group fitness classes.

World Class has three more openings scheduled this year and in 2020, which will increase its local network to 42 clubs. The operator has over 65,000 members.

World Class Romania is owned by Polish private equity fund Resource Partners.

(Photo source: the company)