WB upgrades Romania to high-income country group

Romania made it to the high-income group of countries, with a gross national income (GNI) per capita of USD 12,630 in 2019, up from USD 11,290 in 2018 (current exchange rates), the World Bank announced.

The Atlas method smoothes exchange rate fluctuations by using a three-year moving average, price-adjusted conversion factor.

Consequently, the 11.9% annual increase of the GNI per capita is not particularly relevant - but the premium above the world-average GFNI per capita might be, and it increased from 1.2% in 2018 to 9.2% in 2019.

The next European country above Romania is Croatia (USD 14,910), while Russia (USD 11,260) is the next country below.

Romania ranks as the last of the high-income countries by GNI per capita, and the group is quite diverse. The highest GNI per capita is found in Liechtenstein (USD 116,430), while Germany boasts USD 48,520 - roughly four times higher than Romania.

Among the EU counties, only Bulgaria (USD 9,410) ranks lower - in the upper - middle - income group. Among the neighbors, Serbia ranks significantly below with USD 7,020 while Moldova’s USD 3,939 puts it in the lower - middle - income group next to Algeria and Philippines.

