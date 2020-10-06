Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 08:09
Business
WB expects Romania’s GDP to shrink by 5.7% this year
10 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s GDP will contract by 5.7% this year, and recover by 5.4% next year, shows the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report.

The updated forecast marks a steep 9.1pp downward revision for this year’s GDP forecast, compared to the last WB projection for Romania dated January.

The WB has also revised the projection for Romania’s economy’s dynamics next year, from 3.1% to 5.4%.

WB’s forecast is slightly more optimistic compared to the European Commission’s Spring Forecast (May 5) that foresees steeper decline this year (-6%) and slower recovery (+4.1%) in 2021. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on May 12 projected a 4% GDP decline this year for the local economy with a rebound of the same magnitude in 2021.

In the meantime, the Government still has to update its 2% GDP contraction scenario used for the first budget revision. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 06/10/2020 - 08:09
Business
WB expects Romania’s GDP to shrink by 5.7% this year
10 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s GDP will contract by 5.7% this year, and recover by 5.4% next year, shows the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report.

The updated forecast marks a steep 9.1pp downward revision for this year’s GDP forecast, compared to the last WB projection for Romania dated January.

The WB has also revised the projection for Romania’s economy’s dynamics next year, from 3.1% to 5.4%.

WB’s forecast is slightly more optimistic compared to the European Commission’s Spring Forecast (May 5) that foresees steeper decline this year (-6%) and slower recovery (+4.1%) in 2021. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development on May 12 projected a 4% GDP decline this year for the local economy with a rebound of the same magnitude in 2021.

In the meantime, the Government still has to update its 2% GDP contraction scenario used for the first budget revision. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?
03 June 2020
Business
Orange Romania doubles net profit
01 June 2020
Politics
Opposition leader asks Romanian PM’s resignation after controversial photo becomes viral, PM pays fine
01 June 2020
Business
Romania's "mall king" will develop EUR 2.9 bln multifunctional complex around Bucharest's exhibition center
29 May 2020
Business
Romania’s central bank decides new monetary policy rate cut to help economy recover from COVID-19
10 June 2020
Entertainment
Coronavirus pandemic inspires Romanian online productions
29 May 2020
Business
It’s official: Renault will suspend its capacity increase project in Romania
28 May 2020
Business
Ford to produce luxury and sports versions of its Puma SUV in Romania