Macro

World Bank cuts Romania's economic growth outlook to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The World Bank (WB) revised downward its outlook for Romania's economic growth in 2025-2026 as part of a broader deterioration in the region's economic prospects, under the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Economic Update published on April 23. Romania's economic growth would be the lowest among the region's countries in each of the two years.

Romania's GDP will increase by 1.3% this year to accelerate to 1.9% in 2026, according to the WB's updated projection, which marks downward revisions of 0.8 percentage points (pp) and 0.7pp, respectively. This compares to 2.5% growth rates for the ECA region in each of the two years.

Romania's government drafted the budget planning on a more optimistic forecast, envisaging 2.5% economic growth this year, followed by a 3.0% advance in 2026.

The WB revised downward the GDP growth projection for the ECA region by 0.1pp to 2.5% in 2025 and 2026. 

Risks are heavily tilted to the downside, the WB warns. It cites "heightened global policy uncertainty, trade fragmentation, increased trade barriers, geopolitical tensions, and financial market volatility dominate."

Serious challenges could also arise from weaker-than-anticipated economic expansions in key trading partners, further adverse shifts in global trade policy, and continued softening of commodity prices. Tight labor markets and potential supply-side shocks could exacerbate inflation, but how these factors will develop remains to be seen.

According to the cited source, in 2024, growth across the region stabilized at 3.6%, supported by private consumption and robust real wage increases, higher remittances, and rising consumer credit, all of which offset weaker external demand due to reduced economic growth in the European Union.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

World Bank cuts Romania's economic growth outlook to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026

24 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The World Bank (WB) revised downward its outlook for Romania's economic growth in 2025-2026 as part of a broader deterioration in the region's economic prospects, under the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Economic Update published on April 23. Romania's economic growth would be the lowest among the region's countries in each of the two years.

Romania's GDP will increase by 1.3% this year to accelerate to 1.9% in 2026, according to the WB's updated projection, which marks downward revisions of 0.8 percentage points (pp) and 0.7pp, respectively. This compares to 2.5% growth rates for the ECA region in each of the two years.

Romania's government drafted the budget planning on a more optimistic forecast, envisaging 2.5% economic growth this year, followed by a 3.0% advance in 2026.

The WB revised downward the GDP growth projection for the ECA region by 0.1pp to 2.5% in 2025 and 2026. 

Risks are heavily tilted to the downside, the WB warns. It cites "heightened global policy uncertainty, trade fragmentation, increased trade barriers, geopolitical tensions, and financial market volatility dominate."

Serious challenges could also arise from weaker-than-anticipated economic expansions in key trading partners, further adverse shifts in global trade policy, and continued softening of commodity prices. Tight labor markets and potential supply-side shocks could exacerbate inflation, but how these factors will develop remains to be seen.

According to the cited source, in 2024, growth across the region stabilized at 3.6%, supported by private consumption and robust real wage increases, higher remittances, and rising consumer credit, all of which offset weaker external demand due to reduced economic growth in the European Union.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 April 2025
Society
National day of mourning in Romania on April 26 to honor Pope Francis
24 April 2025
Defense
Romania’s OVES partners with US company MSI to develop AI-powered anti-drone and anti-missile systems
24 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s highway network reaches over 1,100 km after 140 km expansion in 2024
24 April 2025
Defense
Romanian prime minister doubles down on not sending soldiers to Ukraine
24 April 2025
Macro
World Bank cuts Romania's economic growth outlook to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026
24 April 2025
Macro
Romania’s public deficit reportedly up 22% y/y to 2.3% of GDP in Q1
24 April 2025
Justice
Update: Dutch Police search business premises in ongoing investigation into stolen Romanian gold artifacts, two more suspects arrested
24 April 2025
Living in Romania
Bucharest residents can apply for new electronic ID cards