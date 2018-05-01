Fewer Romanians work from home than anywhere else in the EU

Romania has the lowest percentage of work from home employees in 2017, according to a recent Eurostat study released for Labour Day. Only 0.3% of Romanian employees usually work from home, the survey found. It was lower than in 2016, when the percentage stood at 0.4%. The result is slightly better when looking at the female employee group, with a 0.5% work from home ratio.

Luxembourg is at the other end of the scale, with 9% of its employees usually working from home. The Netherlands, Finland and Denmark come next in the ranking, with 8.5%, 8.4% and 6.2%, respectively. The survey looked at the 15 to 74 age group, made of employees who usually work from home. Romania is also last for the number of self – employed persons who worked from home, with 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Netherlands has 45.3% self-employed persons working from home. It is followed by Finland, Luxembourg and Denmark. With 1.5 million self-employed persons and a total of 8.6 million employed persons, Romania ranks rather high for their number: 7th place. Italy had 4.9 million self-employed, followed by UK: 4.7 million, Germany – 4 million, France and Spain, with 3 million self-employed each, and Poland, with 2.9 million self-employed people.

Romania comes last for the share of temp workers, with 1%, while the biggest percentage in the EU was of 27% in Spain. Meanwhile, 7.3% of Romanian employees worked occasionally at night, which came in the middle of the scale. Croatia had the highest ratio of night workers, with 15.5%. Italy had the lowest rate of occasional night workers, with 3%.

Some 1.8% of Romanian workers worked long hours in 2017 – 49 hours or more per week. The lowest result, reflecting a low number of overtime workers, was in the Netherlands, with 0.3%. British citizen reported the biggest ratio of overtime workers: 12.3%. UK was followed by Cyprus, with 10.6% of employees who work long hours. More in the Eurostat release.

[email protected]