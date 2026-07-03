Woman struck by lightning in Romania's Padina mountain area

A woman was injured after being struck by lightning in the Padina mountain area of Dâmbovița County on Thursday, July 2, Romania’s Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) said. She was found conscious and taken to the hospital after receiving first aid at the scene.

According to the DSU, the woman suffered burns to her face and lower limbs covering approximately 30% of her body, based on initial assessments.

Mountain rescue personnel from Dâmbovița reached the victim first and handed her over to an SMURD emergency medical crew. She was subsequently transferred to an ambulance staffed by a physician from the Dâmbovița County Ambulance Service for transport to the hospital.

Citing the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), News.ro reported that the woman is a teacher. The incident occurred while she was hiking on a mountain trail with a group of 14 minors.

The incident took place as Romania experiences a period of severe weather, with authorities urging people to check weather forecasts before heading into the mountains and to avoid hiking when storms are expected.

The DSU also reminded hikers to avoid mountain peaks, exposed ridges, lakes, trail markers, and tall isolated trees if caught in a thunderstorm, and to follow mountain rescuers' instructions. In emergencies, authorities urged the public to call 112.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com