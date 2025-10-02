Wolt Romania turns old delivery bags into school backpacks for vulnerable children

Wolt Romania has launched a global first for the company by transforming decommissioned Tazz delivery bags into school backpacks and pencil cases for children at risk of dropping out of school. The initiative, developed in partnership with World Vision Romania and social enterprise Atelierul de Pânză, repurposed the bags that were retired after the company’s spring rebranding.

According to Wolt, more than 300 new backpacks were created and distributed to students in Bucharest’s Ferentari neighborhood, one of the city’s most disadvantaged areas.

At Atelierul de Pânză, teams dismantled the old delivery bags by hand, including workers with disabilities, and reused the fabric to craft new backpacks and cases. The finished products were then packaged and delivered to children through World Vision, a major NGO working in vulnerable communities.

The first donation was made at Secondary School No. 2 in Ferentari, where pupils arrived to find the backpacks waiting for them on their desks.

“We chose to see delivery bags that no longer had a mission as a resource for the future,” said Alin Șerban, General Manager of Wolt Romania. “This rebranding is both solid for business and meaningful for its social impact.”

School officials welcomed the gesture. “They didn’t just bring joy to our students - they gave them hope. Initiatives like this make a real difference in the lives of children facing financial hardship,” said principal Marian Vasile.

The project adds to Wolt International’s wider social responsibility programs, including the Better Cities Fund, green logistics campaigns, and partnerships focused on cutting food and packaging waste.

Wolt launched in Romania this spring after acquiring local delivery platform Tazz from eMAG.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)