Wizz Air to launch six new routes from northeastern Romania

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air will launch six new routes from the Iaşi airport, in northeastern Romania, starting next summer, News.ro reported. The airline will connect the city to Barcelona, Berlin, Bari, Turin, Verona and London-Southend.

At the same time, the airline will increase the frequencies for four existing routes, namely the ones to Rome, Bologna, Brussels and Tel Aviv.

“We will allot a third Airbus A320 aircraft to the Iaşi base. Next year we will reach 20 routes on the Iaşi airport,” Stephen Jones, managing director with Wizz Air, said.

Cătălin Bulgariu, the director of the Iaşi airport, said the traffic will reach 1.4 million passengers this year. He expects the city to surpass Timişoara next year and rank third, after Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca.

“If things go as we want them to, we can reach 4 million passengers by 2030,” Bulgariu said.

In his turn, Maricel Popa, the president of the Iaşi County Council, said that modernizing the passenger terminal remains a priority.

“We are attracting to Iaşi travelers from the Republic of Moldova, even from Ukraine. We are an important airport in the region, and the high number of flights also means new events that can be organized in Iaşi,” Popa said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

