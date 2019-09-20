Wizz Air adds new aircraft to Bucharest base and launches new route

Hungarian low-cost operator Wizz Air, the biggest airline in Romania by number of passengers transported, will add a new aircraft to its Bucharest base, starting June 2020, increasing the total number of aircraft at this base to 12.

The company will also launch a new route from Bucharest to Lyon in France and will increase the frequency of its flights from Bucharest to Milan, Turin and Tel Aviv.

One month ago, Wizz Air also announced new routes from Bucharest to London Southend and Edinburgh.

The company will have almost 11 places available on its 148 routes from Romania in 2020, up 10% compared to 2019.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Wizz Air)