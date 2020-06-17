Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 12:33
Business
Wizz Air announces 12 new routes to six countries from new Romanian base in Bacau
17 June 2020
Hungarian group Wizz Air, one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Europe and the market leader in Romania by the number of passengers transported, announced the opening of a new base in Romania, in Bacau. This is the company’s 7th base in Romania and the second one in the Moldova region, after the one in Iasi.

Wizz Air said it would allocate two Airbus A320 aircraft at Bacau airport in November 2020. 

Plus, the company will launch 12 new routes from Bacau, to six countries, starting with October 29, 2020. The new routes will connect the Romanian city to Turin, Venice Treviso, Bologna, Rome Fiumicino, Milan Bergamo, Catania (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus), London Luton, Liverpool (UK), Memmingen/Munich West (Germany), Billund (Denmark) and Brussels Charleroi (Belgium).

“The extensive network of 37 Wizz Air routes to the region of Moldova in Romania - including 18 routes to Iasi and 7 routes to Suceava - will support local tourism, bring more capital to the region and connect Bacau with new and interesting destinations,” the company said in a press release.

Tickets for the new routes can already be booked at prices starting at RON 89 (some EUR 18).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Bjorn Wylezich/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 12:33
