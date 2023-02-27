Wizz Air suspends all flights from Chisinau starting March 14 due to security risks

Wizz Air, the biggest low cost air carrier in Central and Eastern Europe, has decided to suspend all its flights to and from Moldova’s capital Chisinau starting March 14 due to security risks.

“Wizz Air has been closely monitoring the security situation in Moldova and has been constantly in contact with various local and international authorities and agencies to ensure the highest level of safety and security of operations. The safety of passengers and crew remains Wizz Air's number one priority, and as a result of recent developments in Moldova and the high, but not imminent, risk in the country's airspace, Wizz Air has taken the difficult but responsible decision to suspend all flights to Chisinau starting on March 14,” the company announced on Monday, February 27.

After March 14, Wizz Air will increase the number of flights from Iasi, Eastern Romania, which is the closest airport to Chisinau where the company operates. The company will launch a new route from Iasi to Berlin and increase the frequency of flights to Barcelona, Milan Bergamo, Bologna, Rome Ciampino, Rome Fiumicino, Dortmund, Larnaca, London Luton and Treviso.

Routes from Chisinau to Budapest and Prague will be suspended without a direct alternative to replace them. Wizz Air will relocate the remaining capacity currently operating at the Chisinau airport to other destinations in its network.

Customers who booked tickets to and from Chisinau directly through wizzair.com or the airline's mobile app will be notified by email and can opt to book another ticket free of charge, for a refund of 120% of the original fare paid in credit for future bookings or a 100% refund of the ticket price.

The company says it will continue to constantly assess the situation in order to resume operations and reopen the base as soon as this can be done safely.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)