Transport

Wizz Air to relaunch direct flights from Budapest, Venice to Chișinău

29 January 2024

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would resume direct flights from Budapest and Venice to the Republic of Moldova’s capital, Chișinău, starting March 31. Two weekly services will connect the Moldovan capital city to the two destinations. 

Thus, starting March 31, Wizz Air will operate the Venice-Chișinău and Budapest-Chișinău routes every Thursday and Sunday.

Tickets can be booked online on the company’s website or via the app at prices starting at EUR 19.99. 

Wizz Air operates a fleet of 198 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. It carried 60.3 million passengers in 2023.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wizz Air)

1

