Wizz Air adds new flights from Romania’s Cluj-Napoca, Iasi to Greece

Low-cost airline Wizz Air announced the launch of three new routes from the cities of Cluj-Napoca and Iasi to Greece.

The airline said that it would connect Cluj-Napoca with Zakynthos and Mykonos and Iasi with Santorini, with two flights per week beginning June 11, 2021. Tickets for these destinations can already be booked at prices starting at RON 189 (around EUR 38.7).

With this new service, Wizz Air will operate eight routes from Romania to Greek resorts. Five of these routes are operated from Bucharest.

“We continue to see a sustained demand for holiday destinations in Cluj-Napoca and Iasi, and we are responding with new routes to Greece, one of the Romanians’ favorite foreign holiday destinations,” said Andras Rado, Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Wizz Air.

(Photo source: Vesasebastian/Dreamstime.com)