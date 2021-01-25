Wizz Air launches summer flights from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu

Budapest-based lowcoster Wizz Air will launch two new flights for the summer period from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu.

The two new routes will be operated with two flights per week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, between June 15 and September 15, 2021.

These new routes are in addition to the three existing ones operated from the Otopeni Airport to Greek resorts, which are popular holiday destinations for Romanians. Thus, passengers from Bucharest and its surroundings will be able to fly to five holiday destinations in Greece this summer: Heraklion, Mykonos, Santorini, Zakynthos, and Corfu, Wizz Air said in a press release.

"We are happy to announce the expansion of our network of routes from Romania to Greece with two new exciting holiday destinations. With the new routes from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu, we bring more travel opportunities for Romanians, who can enjoy ultra-low fares and travel safely to their favorite holiday destinations aboard our modern aircraft," said Andras Rado, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

