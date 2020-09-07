Wizz Air to fly from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca starting August

Hungarian group Wizz Air, one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Europe, will fly from Bucharest to the Spanish resort of Palma de Mallorca beginning August 9.

The airline will offer two weekly flights on this route.

Are you ready for something new this year? This September WIZZ can take you from Milan to discover the rich ancient heritage of Alexandria, or this August from Bucharest to the sprawling beachside city of Palma de Mallorca! What shall it be? Book now on https://t.co/AeMNWOJWFF! pic.twitter.com/QGP4CJtmQL — Wizz Air (@wizzair) July 8, 2020

Tickets for this destination can already be booked at prices starting at RON 119 (EUR 24.5)

Palma de Mallorca is the capital and largest city of the Balearic Islands in Spain. It is located on the south coast of Mallorca on the Bay of Palma. With its numerous picturesque beaches, it is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe.

Wizz Air recently announced it was adding flights from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardegna/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (Greece).

The airline also announced a range of additional hygiene measures to ensure its customers and crew's health and safety.

(Photo: Wesasebastien/ Dreamstime)

