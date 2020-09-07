Ro Insider
Wizz Air to fly from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca starting August
09 July 2020
Hungarian group Wizz Air, one of the biggest low-cost airlines in Europe, will fly from Bucharest to the Spanish resort of Palma de Mallorca beginning August 9.

The airline will offer two weekly flights on this route.

Tickets for this destination can already be booked at prices starting at RON 119 (EUR 24.5)

Palma de Mallorca is the capital and largest city of the Balearic Islands in Spain. It is located on the south coast of Mallorca on the Bay of Palma. With its numerous picturesque beaches, it is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Europe.

Wizz Air recently announced it was adding flights from Bucharest to Cagliari (Sardegna/Italy), Copenhagen, Bergen (Norway), Hamburg, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden, Memmingen (Germany), Santorini and Mykonos (Greece).

The airline also announced a range of additional hygiene measures to ensure its customers and crew's health and safety.

(Photo: Wesasebastien/ Dreamstime)

