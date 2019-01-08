Newsroom
Events
Weekend calendar: Untold festival, Banksy exhibition, JazzUp Casino
01 August 2019
Events:

Untold festival – August 1-4, in Cluj-Napoca. Find out more here

The Art of Banksy exhibition – Ongoing, ends on October 27, at the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest. Read more about it here

JazzUp Casino concert – August 4, at the Casino in the seaside city of Constanta. More details here

Armeneasca Street Festival – August 2-4, on Armeneasca St. in Bucharest. More details here

Film 4 Fun festival – August 1-4, in the mountain city of Sinaia. Further details here

Out of Doors Fest – August 1-4, in the seaside city of Costinesti. Find out more here

Movie openings:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Vanessa Kirby, Eiza González, Jason Statham

Border

Starring: Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Viktor Åkerblom, Rakel Wärmländer

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Untold)

