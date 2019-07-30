The Art of Banksy exhibition opens at Bucharest’s Arch of Triumph

The Art of Banksy, an unauthorized exhibition featuring over 50 paintings, 3D objects and videos by Banksy, one of the world's best-known street artists, opened at the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest.

The exhibition, which can be visited until October 27, features some of the artist’s most important works, such as "Laugh Now,” "Girl with Balloon,” "Pulp Fiction,” "Flower Thrower,” "Monkey Queen,” "Flag Wall,” and "Soup Can,” according to News.ro. It is open daily between 12:00 and 22:00 and tickets cost RON 35 for visits during weekdays and RON 40 during weekends.

The Art of Banksy exhibition was first opened in 2016 in Istanbul and traveled to other big cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, London, Rome, Berlin, Tel Aviv, Toronto, Montreal, and Milan. The exhibition will also arrive in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, on August 1.

More details about the exhibition in Romania are available here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)