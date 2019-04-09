Ro Insider
Weekend calendar: The Carnival, Bucharest Street Food Festival, Bucharest International Dance Film Festival, TIFF Oradea
05 September 2019
Events:

George Enescu International Festival: ongoing, ends September 22. The program of concerts and associated events can be checked here.

Bucharest International Dance Film Festival: ongoing, ends September 8. The program is listed here.

The Carnival music festival: September 6 - September 8 at Romexpo. The lineup is available here.

Bucharest Street Food Festival: September 6 - September 8 at Romexpo. Further details here.

TIFF Oradea: September 6 - September 8. The program is listed here.

Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here

Movie openings:

It Chapter Two

Starring: Finn Wolfhard, Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Sophia Lillis

40