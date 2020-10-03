Weekend calendar: Events canceled over coronavirus concerns

Events:
Many events, theater performances and the performances of the Bucharest Opera House and the George Enescu Philharmonic have been temporarily suspended because of the Covid-19 coronavirus situation. Museums have also suspended their activity with the public.
A list of canceled and postponed events here.
Some suggestions for home entertainment options here.
Movie openings:
Bloodshot
Starring: Vin Diesel
Lassie Come Home
Starring: Sebastian Bezzel, Anna Maria Mühe, Nico Marischka, Bella Bading
(Photo: Pexels.com)