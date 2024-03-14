Weekend calendar: Massif, PetExpo, film festivals, exhibitions, and more

Music festival Massif takes place in Poiana Brașov this weekend, while events dedicated to Italian cinema and Japanese animation hold editions in Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

In Bucharest:

Art Safari

March 8 – July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

March 14, 15

Fuad Ibrahimov conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Shostakovich, Gershwin, and Tchaikovsky. Pianist Daniel Ciobanu is the soloist. Further details here.

Lucia di Lammermoor @ ONB

March 16, 17

ONB’s production of Donizetti’s dramma tragico, directed by Andrei Șerban, sees Veronica Anușca as Lucia Ashton and Adrian Mărcan as Lord Enrico Ashton. The entire cast is listed here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Jonathan Lasker: Paintings from Five Decades

Until May 11

The solo exhibition of the New-York-based painter is open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) in Bucharest. The show, part of MARe’s international program, includes 15 large-size works by the artist, created over the past five decades and selected from various European collections. More details here.

Théo Massoulier: Organism

Until March 30

Théo Massoulier’s first solo show with Gaep presents new sculptures, assemblages and paintings that investigate our relationship with technology and the distinction between alive and non-alive. Further details here and here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). The program opens on March 15th with a screening of Titian. The Empire of Color. More here.

PetExpo

March 16 – March 17

The trade fair for pet businesses features a variety of sections for pet owners, including play areas, a beauty salon, and a professional photo studio. More details here.

In the country

IZANAGI – Japanese Film Festival

March 16 – March 17

The festival dedicated to Japanese animation holds this weekend in Timișoara edition at Cinema Timiș. More details here.

Visuali Italiane- The new Italian cinema in Romania

March 14 – March 17

The festival holds it Cluj-Napoca edition at Victoria Cinema, where the public can see recent releases from established or emerging directors, as well as reference productions. The program is curated by film critic Eddie Bertozzi, the coordinator of the Pardi di domain selection committee of the Locarno International Film Festival. More details here.

Massif

March 14 – March 17

Chase & Status, Mahmut Orhan, Netsky, Valeron, Shimza, GORDO, Wilkinson, Dub FX feat. Woodnote, and Grigoré are among the artists in the lineup of the festival held in the mountain resort of Poiana Brașov. More on the program here.

Emergencies - Lia and Dan Perjovschi double solo show @ Brașov Art Museum

Until April 30

The exhibition showcases parts of the research the two artists conducted over the last 35 years. Lia Perjovschi’s works, grouped under the title Survival Kit, meet Dan Perjovschi’s, presented in the section Press Stress. The exhibition is open at the Brașov Art Museum. More here.

All you have seen will come true - Andrei Gamarț @ Constanța Art Museum

Until May 12

After being presented in Brașov, All you have seen will come true will go on display in Constanța, following a partnership between the city’s Art Museum and Mobius Gallery. The show is a retrospective of the last ten years of the artist. More here.

(Photo: Massif)