Weekend calendar: Armenian Street Festival, Beth Hart, The Script concerts in Timişoara, TIFF Sibiu

A celebration of Armenian culture is on the agenda in Bucharest, while Timişoara holds its City Celebration, Sibiu hosts a local edition of TIFF, and classical music reaches towns and villages in Transylvania.

In Bucharest:

Armenian Street Festival

July 31 – August 2

This anniversary edition of the festival celebrating Armenian culture is held at the Botanical Garden. The program covers concerts, exhibitions, workshops, traditional crafts, and Armenian cuisine. More details here.

Stray Lights Festival

July 31 – August 2

Held at Control Club, the festival lines up The Murder Capital (Ireland), DITZ (UK), The 113 (UK), alongside Orkid, Baby Elvis, Brainwasher, Second Wave, Asincron and Black Water. More details here.

Film Hour

Until August 30

The Summer Garden of the Peasant Museum hosts a program of outdoor screenings, featuring classics and more recent public favorites. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Mihnea Dămăceanu, Dumitrița Răzlog and Theodor Pallady - Selfish

Until September 6

The exhibition, hosted by Jecza și Olaru, gathers recent works by Mihnea Dămăceanu and Dumitrița Răzlog, alongside two nudes by Theodor Pallady. More here.

In the country:

Timişoara City Celebration

July 31 - August 3

The celebration will bring 203 events, including concerts by Beth Hart, The Script, and Marija Šerifović. More on the program here

TIFF Sibiu

More than 30 Romanian and international productions will be screened at the event, where the public can also attend various Q&A sessions with filmmakers and actors. More details here.

Tuberoses celebration in Hoghilag

August 1,2 and August 8,9

Held in Hoghilag, in Sibiu county, this event will allow visitors to discover the land where the fragrant flowers are cultivated as well as the local traditions and crafts. More here.

Ideo Ideis

July 29 - August 5

The National Youth Theater Festival returns to Alexandria with performances, film screenings, and outdoor meetings. More on the program here.

Icon Arts Transylvania

Until August 10

Seventeen localities in the counties of Sibiu, Brașov, and Mureș will host more than 30 classical music concerts. More details here.

(Photo: Lucian Milasan | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com