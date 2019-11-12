Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 12/11/2019 - 16:17
Events
Weekend calendar: Bucharest Short Film Festival, Psychoanalysis and Film Festival, season fairs, movie openings
12 December 2019
Events:

Bucharest Christmas Market: ongoing, ends December 26. The program is available here.

Noel - designer presents fair: December 14 - December 15 at Gabroveni Inn. More on the event here.

A Peasant Christmas Winter Fair: December 13 - December 15 at the Romanian Peasant Museum. More info here.

Ozosep Fair - Christmas edition: December 13 - December 15 at Verona Garden. More on the event here.

Christmas Concept: December 7 & 8, December 14 &15 at Palatul Telefoanelor. A fair gathering products of local designers, vintage items and gourmet veggie products. More about the event here.

Alt.Crăciun: December 7 - December 22 at Mercato Comunale. A fair covering concerts, Romanian design and all sorts of presents. More about it here.

Bucharest Short Film Festival: December 14 - December 20 at Cinemateca Eforie. The program is available here.

Psychoanalysis and Film Festival: December 12 - December 15 at the Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema. The program is available here.

Film openings:

Arctic Justice

Starring: James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Anjelica Huston, Alec Baldwin, Michael Madsen

The Good Liar

Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen

(Photo: Pixabay)

