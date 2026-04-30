May 1 & weekend calendar: Mici festival, Grillfest BBQ, and more

Outdoor grill events are a staple of the May 1 celebration and Bucharest and its surroundings host several this weekend, in addition to the usual roundup of exhibitions, film screenings, and concerts.

In Bucharest:

Mici Festival - Festivalul Micului cel Mare

April 30 - May 3

Held at the Alba Iulia Roundabout, the event promises a culinary show featuring a 100-meter mic, but also grilled meat dishes, cauldron-cooked stews, pastrami, ribs, and more. More here.

Grillfest BBQ

May 1 – May 3

The event, which takes place at Casa Vlăsia in Snagov, promises a gastronomic treat, with over 200 chefs and pitmasters. Visitors will be able to discover several thematic areas: The US BBQ Experience area brings authentic styles from Texas, Carolina, Memphis, Kentucky, St. Louis and Kansas City. In parallel, the area dedicated to Latin America will host demonstrations of Argentine asado and Brazilian churrasco. More details here.

Open Streets

April 25 – October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Concert @ George Enescu Philharmonic

April 30

Leo Hussain conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Jean Sibelius and George Enescu. Violinist Karen Gomyo is the soloist. More details here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Vlad Nancă – Construction Time Again

April 24 - June 6

Titled after a Depeche Mode album, the exhibition imagines the relocation of modernism onto another planet. Fragments of a promising future envisioned in the second half of the 20th century re-emerge in mosaics, sculptures, and subtle series of works on paper – not nostalgically, but as a new chance within a speculative universe. This is Vlad Nancă’s first solo exhibition with Gaep. More details here.

Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful

April 17 – June 26

Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”

Ramon Sadîc – Supernova

April 17 – June 26

Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”

In the country:

More Real Than Nature

Until May 31

This group exhibition, open at Jecza Gallery in Timişoara, explores the evolving relationship between the figurative and the abstract within the context of contemporary visual culture. More here.

Nona Inescu - Afterlife – Still Life

April 17 – June 6

Nona Inescu's solo exhibition at Isho Office in Timişoara consolidates her practice of recent years, which includes photography, objects, installations, video and sound, and explores the relationship between the human body and the environment from a post-humanist perspective. More here.

Oláh Gyárfás - The Broken Corner of the Cube

April 17 – June 6

Also on view at Isho Office, the exhibition explores the relationships between humans and the plant and animal world, using ecologically responsible production methodologies. More here.

Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry

Until June 21

The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.

(Photo: MichailPetrov | Dreamstime.com)