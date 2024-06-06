Weekend calendar: American Independent Film Festival, Bucharest Opera Festival, Cantus Ecclesiae, LYNX Festival and more

The local and EU Parliament elections weekend brings in Bucharest a program of US-made independent films, the start of a yearly opera festival, and a festival dedicated to organ music. In Timișoara, film fans can enjoy a festival dedicated to short films, while in Brașov nature documentaries and photography are in the spotlight.

In Bucharest:

American Independent Film Festival

June 7 – June 13

The event, which showcases independent productions made in the US, will premiere two highly anticipated films of the year: Love Lies Bleeding, a critically acclaimed queer love story featuring Kristen Stewart, and The Holdovers, marking the reunion of acclaimed director Alexander Payne and his favorite actor, Paul Giamatti. This year, the festival also holds film screenings at Bran Castle. More on the program here.

Bucharest Opera Festival

June 7 – June 16

The third edition of the event is an All Puccini one, celebrating the legacy of the Italian composer with no less than eight productions of his work. Opera houses from across the country and from abroad take part in the event, among them the Budapest State Opera, Daegu International Opera Festival (DIOF) of South Korea, the Romanian National Opera of Iaşi, the Romanian National Opera of Cluj, the Romanian National Opera of Timişoara, the Hungarian Opera of Cluj, the Oleg Danovski Opera and Ballet Theater of Constanţa, the Braşov Opera, and the Nae Leonard Opera and Operetta Theater, alongside the Bucharest National Opera. More on the program here.

Cantus Ecclesiae - Bucharest Organ Fest

Until June 23

Bucharest’s most important organs, hosted by churches such as Sfântul Iosif Roman-Catholic Cathedral, the Romanian Athenaeum, the Evangelical Church, the Italian Church, the French Church or the Anglican Church, take center stage at this event aiming to explore the instrument in a program of works by well-known masters. More here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

June 6, 7

Christian Badea conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Samuel Barber, Mozart, and Sergei Prokofiev. Pianist Alexei Volodin is the soloist. Further details here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 16

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

People You’ve Been Before

Until June 15

The exhibition, open at Mobius Gallery, showcases works reflecting the past 10 years of artistic activity of Lea Rasovszky, and covers drawings, ceramic works, installations, and personal artifacts. More here.

Oh, Be a Fine Girl/Guy, Kiss Me!,

Until June 29

This is Mihai Plătică’s second solo one at Gaep, and features almost 40 new photographs and objects. The show is inspired by the legacy of “Harvard Computers.” More details here.

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

AfterLand

Until June 26

Works by an international group of artists working at the intersection between art, science, and nature are on display in this exhibition open at Rezidenta9. More on the show here.

International Glass Art Exhibition

Until June 14

This is the 36th edition of the event focused on the production of artists working with glass. Sme 100 artists are included, from established names to students. The event opens on May 10 at Galeria Orizont in Bucharest. More here.

World Press Photo

Until June 7

The 67th edition of the annual World Press Photo international exhibition can be visited in Bucharest’s University Square, where the public can see photographs highlighting stories about the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, climate change, migration, family and mental health, among others.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Auto Total Business Show

June 8, 9

Car enthusiasts can enjoy an event featuring super-powerful cars, adrenaline rush at drifting, and competitions with prizes. The event takes place at Romexpo. More here.

In the country

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

Très Court International Film Festival

June 7 – June 9

Victoria Cinema in Timișoara hosts this festival dedicated to short films. More on the program here.

Night of the Nightingales

June 9

The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) holds the 11th edition of this in Bucharest and Cluj on June 9, in the campus of the Agronomical Sciences and Veterinarian Medicine University and at the Romulus Vuia Ethnographic Park. More here.

LYNX Festival

Until June 9

The festival, dedicate to nature documentary and photography, brings a program encompassing productions on nature, masterclasses, photography exhibitions, workshops for children, and talks with international guests, local artists, and representatives of environment non-profits. The event is held in Brașov. More on the program here.

(Photo: filmdefestival.ro)

