Belgian developer WDP to buy three logistics properties in Romania from Globalworth and Global Vision

Real estate developers Globalworth and Global Vision are negotiating with the Belgian group WDP for the sale of three logistics parks they jointly own in Romania. The negotiations are in an advanced state, according to Profit.ro.

The three logistics parks are located in Constanta, Chitila (near Bucharest), and Targu Mures and have a combined GLA of 136,400 sqm. Their value, including land for further development, is estimated at EUR 123 million.

Based on previous deals, Profit.ro estimates the probable value of the transaction to be around EUR 100 million.

Earlier this year, Globalworth sold five logistics parks to CTP for almost EUR 170 million. The five properties had a total GLA of 270,000 sqm.

If the deal with WDP is completed, Globalworth will exit the logistics segment in Romania.

