Primus Auto, the biggest Volvo car dealer in Romania, has opened a new showroom & service concept in Otopeni, north of Bucharest, following an investment of over EUR 1 million.

The company expects to sell some 400 Volvo cars this year in the new showroom, up by 11% compared to last year, according to Alexandru Florescu, Primus Auto general manager, cited by local News.ro.

SUV models are the most popular among the brand’s clients. Primus Auto covers some 60% of Volvo’s sales in Romania.

“XC60 leads the Volvo sales ranking, XC90, also an SUV is second, and V40 is third, not an SUV, but we estimate that XC40 will go up in top 3 this year,” Florescu said.

The average price of a Volvo is some EUR 40,000 without VAT and most clients buy their cars using leasing financing.

